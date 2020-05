Bubble Baths & Blogilates: A Coronavirus Wellness Routine

I have some ground beef in the fridge that is probably going to expire soon, so I decide to make my mom's meat sauce recipe. It's pretty much one of the only things I can cook without screwing up (I’m not exactly a gourmet chef). It's pretty simple to make, just brown the ground beef in a pan (you can use any meat you like or even just skip the meat) and then chop up whatever veggies you enjoy (I like red and green peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onion) and sauté those a little, then add it all together in a pot with red sauce. I like to eat it with spaghetti. Being that it's so simple to make, it gives me a boost of confidence to cook it and then actually enjoy the way it tastes. I'm definitely intimidated by cooking, so small victories like this help me feel like I can do even more.