The Cool Girl’s Guide To Bridesmaid Dresses

Why is it that, when it comes to shopping for a special occasion, the available options seem to be way slimmer and less stylish than usual? Finding an evening gown that suits your personality (and personal style) isn't always an easy feat — and the hunt for an equally cool bridesmaid dress is no different. You want a dazzling gown that fits in your friend's required color scheme and can effortlessly match your eye-catching handbag . However, with a lack of variety, it's easy to fall into a cookie-cutter trap with an expected and "safe" (read: boring) option. Well, it's time to not take that route.