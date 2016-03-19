29 Styling Tricks That Look $$$, But Cost Close To Nothing

Would you believe us if we told you that you could make your clothing look three times more expensive using no money at all? It's true — tugging something off your shoulder just so, pairing certain socks with unexpected shoes, or a clever layering trick can take even the most basic, $6 clothing items and make them look like a million bucks. The runways this season had us scheming up endless ways to do just that.
So, instead of going out to buy a whole new wardrobe in an effort to keep up with the trends, allow the looks ahead to serve as your styling thesaurus, full of new ways to wear those same old items. We promise, people will be pestering you for the origins of your outfits all the time thanks to these tools. Designer wardrobe? Pretty expensive. Designer styling tricks, however? Simultaneously free and priceless.
