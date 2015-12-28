15 Fashion Memes To Add To Your Arsenal In 2016

There's nothing like stumbling across a meme on your Instagram feed that reminds you of your own life. With all of the "that feeling when" and "starter kits" memes out there, it's obvious the internet just gets us. And as fate would have it, some of the best ones are shared when we really need it. So with Fashion Month practically weeks away, we decided it was the perfect time to scour the internet for a good laugh — before the mayhem begins.
Ahead, you'll find an offering of the internet's funniest fashion memes to date. Much like any creative industry, it's often easy to find the humor in what we do — but when the jokes are practically made for you (like the 15 offerings ahead demonstrate so perfectly), all that's really left to do is sit back, relax, and laugh — oh, and share. Happy trolling!
Ahead, you'll find an offering of the internet's funniest fashion memes to date. Much like any creative industry, it's often easy to find the humor in what we do — but when the jokes are practically made for you (like the 15 offerings ahead demonstrate so perfectly), all that's really left to do is sit back, relax, and laugh — oh, and share. Happy trolling!