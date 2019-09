These Street Style Color Trends Are Setting The Tone For Fall

To get a better understanding of the fashion-forward shades that we’re seeing out on the avenues, we spoke with Laurie Pressman, from Pantone’s renowned Color Institute , and Jane Boddy , a UK-based color and trend forecaster, who told us the meaning behind the “influential” tones that will be seeping into the stores this fall. “Consumers are highly color aware, and are using it on every part of their body to express who they are,” says Pressman. The tints for autumn, she observes, “display confidence and expresses our wide-range acceptance of color.” Click through to see street-style stars shining in the hues of the moment, and find out where to find matching tones in stores right this moment.