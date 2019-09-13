These Street Style Color Trends Are Setting The Tone For Fall

The city streets become veritable rainbows during Fashion Week, with influencers and well-dressed editors turning out in their brightest and finest to peacock for street-style photographers (and these days, their own Instagram feeds). We pay close attention to the color stories that unfurl throughout the days and weeks following the shows, and reference the no-guts-no-glory palettes all season long, as we put together our own outfit wish lists.
To get a better understanding of the fashion-forward shades that we’re seeing out on the avenues, we spoke with Laurie Pressman, from Pantone’s renowned Color Institute, and Jane Boddy, a UK-based color and trend forecaster, who told us the meaning behind the “influential” tones that will be seeping into the stores this fall. “Consumers are highly color aware, and are using it on every part of their body to express who they are,” says Pressman. The tints for autumn, she observes, “display confidence and expresses our wide-range acceptance of color.” Click through to see street-style stars shining in the hues of the moment, and find out where to find matching tones in stores right this moment.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.