Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In May

With any luck, the arrival of May should usher in the type of weather that’s just right. In other words, perfect for those delicate linen sets and lightweight trench coats we’ve been desperate to bring out of hibernation for an entire year. This Goldilocks-style forecast makes spring one of our favorite seasons for putting together an Instagram-worthy fit. Aside from some much-needed sunshine, though, May is also synonymous with the biggest event in the sartorial calendar: The Met Gala.
This year's theme, The Garden of Time, produced some awe-inspiring looks. Think Elle Fanning’s glass gown courtesy of Balmain and Cynthia Erivo’s petal-adorned tuxedo by Thom Browne. Then there was the Met’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit, which produced some of the most inspired makeup looks of recent galas. Beauty went bold thanks to Zendaya, who accessorized her Maison Margiela Couture dress with paper-thin blonde brows, glossy skin and a vampy lip, not to mention Ariana Grande, who embellished her eyes with petal wing appliqués.
Our invite may have got lost in the post, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t looking to pull together some similarly influential looks this month. If you’re equally as inspired, here are our top fashion and beauty picks to help you on your way.