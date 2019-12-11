These Accessories Gifts Are So Good, You’ll Want To Keep Them For Yourself

With the main holiday event just around the garland-covered corner, the pressure to check off last-minute items on the December to-do list is intensifying. This is a time of year that demands a lot out of a person, including (but not limited to) mandatory (read: awkward) white elephant exchanges at the office, family members that are impossible to shop for (here’s 100 gift ideas if you need 'em, btw), and home decor overhauls no matter how small your living situation might be. So if you’ve been consumed with online cookie ordering and Christmas tree shopping that you don’t have all your gifting squared away yet, you’re certainly not alone.
Good thing we’ve saved one of the best gift guides for last with a roundup of accessories that are so good, Santa himself couldn't put together a more enticing selection of belts, bags, and beyond. You may even want to keep one or two of these suggestions for yourself, to which we say: why not? Even if you’ve already made your list and checked it twice, go ahead and add your name right to the very top. After all the time and energy invested in finding the most thoughtful, trendy, even personalized presents for everyone and their mom, you’ve earned a little something special too. The only thing that beats a fancy new leopard-print beret is the gratifying feeling of self-love, and since you can’t wrap that up and put it under a tree, adding a fun new accessory to your cart that’s intended for no one but yourself is the next best thing. Ahead, find 15 of our favorite products that make for the best gifts no matter whose hands they end up in at the end of the holidays.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
