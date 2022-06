Farmers Market-Inspired Fashion Is This Summer’s Most Optimistic Trend

On the heels of other optimistically comfortable summer trends like cottagecore and the coastal grandma aesthetic, the Farmers Market look hits the sweet spot between practical and eye-catching. But, what sets it apart from other defining 2022 trends like Night Luxe , cut-outs, or low-rise jeans , is the fact that the fashion isn’t about how a piece makes you look — how it hugs the body, or what it leaves revealed or covered — it’s about eliciting a feeling that you get when you’re picking out bunches of basil or fresh peaches, an iced coffee in hand.