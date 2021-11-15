the score logo

SCORED: 30% Off Everything Farmacy Beauty With This Exclusive Promo Code

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale Alert: You can currently score 30% off site-wide at Farmacy with the promo code REFINERY starting today through November 17. Plus, get a free 6-piece gift with a purchase of over $80. Your skin definitely needs a major refresh this winter, and what better chance to try out some top-rated products than with an exclusive promo? R29 reader and editor favorite clean skincare brand, Farmacy came through with a major deal — the best one you can expect on their site. Whether you're stocking up on your essentials (best-selling cleansing balm ringing any bells?), gifting to your skincare-junkie bestie (they'll be sure to fall in love with Farmacy's warming spa mask), or switching out your winter routine (time for some major hydration), there's something here for you. Take advantage of this super sale, and keep scrolling to check out our top 5 picks to shop right now. There's a reason they have thousands of top-rated reviews from IRL customers. It's a deal you won't want to miss.
Green Clean Cleansing Balm $34 $23.80

Green Clean Balm
Beloved by many, this extremely top-rated (we're talking 2,000 reviews!) cleansing balm uses sunflower and ginger root oils to remove all your makeup without leaving behind any residue or dry patches. The papaya extract makes sure your skin looks glowing and fresh once all that makeup is removed. Plus, no matter what size you go for, this balm is solid enough to be 100% carry-on safe.

Best makeup remover, hands down. What I love is that it breaks down your makeup quickly, smells very nice but doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin, and DOESN’T leave residue!! Like what?! This is the first product that has done so and I’ve tried so many different makeup removers in the past. The Farmacy one will always win.

farmacy reviewer

Honey Halo Moisturizer $45 $31.50

Honey Halo Moisturizer
It's time to trade our gel moisturizers for some hydration-packed creams. Honey Halo is Farmacy's moisturizing answer to our collective dry skin concerns. Full of antioxidants, its main ingredient is buckwheat honey which transforms the skin's appearance into a dewy, healthy glow. Ceramides help maintain the skin barrier, and shea butter and vitamin E lock in moisture. Everything your skin has been craving this season is finally here.

I have been looking for a moisturizer for my combo/dehydrated/sensitive skin and Honey Halo is heaven! I love the consistency, the feel, the hydration, the packaging, the magnetic spatula! I got the whole Honey line and my skin GLOWS! Soft, bouncy, glowy, less lines, no irritation. I can't say enough about the Honey Halo!!

Farmacy reviewer

Deep Sweep Toner $28 $19.60

Deep Sweep Toner
Looking for a good non-alcoholic but still effective toner? Your search is officially over. The Deep Sweet toner's 2% salicylic acid (BHA) and papaya enzymes gently exfoliate and deep clean to minimize the look of pores, while antioxidant-packed chlorella soothes skin. Whether you're new to the world of BHA toners or you're a skincare enthusiast, this natural-based exfoliant is gentle and works for all skin types.

I cannot say enough praise about this product. I immediately noticed a visible difference in my skin. Not only does it get lingering debris on my skin, but my pores appear smaller.

Farmacy Reviewer

Honey Potion Mask $38 $26.60

Honey Potion Mask
Can you think of anything more relaxing than finishing your workday out in the skin-drying cold with a stay-at-home spa-like hydrating mask? The Honey Potion is that and more. Ingredients like honey, propolis and royal jelly help heal, soothe and strengthen the skin and its moisture barrier for a fresh, dewy glow. Plus, its warming effect is loved by all for that truly spa-at-home experience.
I love every bit of it! From the warming sensation as I’m rubbing it into my skin, to the hydration it gives my skin. I tend to get dry spots, and I have not experienced a dry patch since using this mask!

FArmacy reviewer

Honeymoon Glow Serum $58 $40.60

Honeymoon Glow
If you're waiting for a good sale to come along to take the plunge on a new serum for your routine this winter, this is your chance. Its AHA is a blend of lactic, glycolic, citric, and fruits acids that exfoliate and promote cell renewal (perfect for concerns of hyperpigmentation), while the BHA from willow bark diminishes the size of your pores. Finishing it up with a mix of hyaluronic acid and honey that will soothe and lock in moisture.

The title is so fitting. It gives me that refreshed vacation look without any greasy products or bronzer. Not only does it make my skin glow, it also feels so soft. I am hooked!

Farmacy reviewer
