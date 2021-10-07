Choosing to go green with our beauty routines from all-natural ingredients to conflict-free production and sustainable packaging is an eco-conscious commitment. But, it's one that brands like Farmacy make attainable — especially for skin-care beginners with sensitive skin. With ethical farm-sourced formulas, recycled containers, and give-back initiatives, the popular beauty brand has been driven by sustainability since it first debuted in 2015. A cult-favorite among clean-beauty buffs and R29 editors (myself included!), Farmacy boasts a roster of skin-care bestsellers with thousands of extensive rave reviews. And, lucky for us, the brand is currently offering 25% off sitewide plus a free 7-piece gift ($65 value)* with promo code 6BDAY — the only hitch is that this excellent deal ends TONIGHT, at 11:59 p.m. PST. To help you make good game-time cart decisions, whether you're new to Farmacy or clean beauty in general, we're breaking down the brand's top five products worth adding into your routine. Scroll on to shop 25% off everything from an editor-favorite cleansing balm that effortlessly melts makeup away to an AHA resurfacing night serum that gives complexions a noticeable next-day glow and a cheery, cherry-infused brightening eye cream. If you happen to miss tonight's sale, don't forget that first-time shoppers can still snag 15% off their orders. And, be sure to click back here for future Farmacy scores because we'll be keeping you updated with new promos as they drop.
Advertisement
The powerful combo of sunflower, ginger root oils, and papaya extracts removes the boldest of makeups and helps retexturize your skin — you know, so you wake up every morning with a fresh n' youthful glow. Aside from being TSA-approved, Farmacy's cleansing balm is also completely free of parabens, formaldehyde, synthetic fragrances, and (as mentioned earlier) is an editor-favorite. I can attest that it effortlessly melts away the toughest of makeup (think waterproof mascara, glittery eyeshadow, and very red lipstick) leaving behind a soft and fresh-smelling finish.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 2,289 reviews
Reviewers say: "I wear makeup a lot, [and] I have tried wipes, oils, etc. This literally removes the heaviest eyeliner, eye shadow, concealer, and basically anything that you put on your face, this stuff literally takes it all off within 2 to 3 minutes. [It] also cleanses your face while removing makeup!! I’ll be using this until the day I die. " – Elizabeth, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 2,289 reviews
Reviewers say: "I wear makeup a lot, [and] I have tried wipes, oils, etc. This literally removes the heaviest eyeliner, eye shadow, concealer, and basically anything that you put on your face, this stuff literally takes it all off within 2 to 3 minutes. [It] also cleanses your face while removing makeup!! I’ll be using this until the day I die. " – Elizabeth, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
I mean it when I say this 14% AHA resurfacing night serum is no joke if you're in the market for overnight skin renewal. Described as a "3-in-1" formula that "hydrates and clarifies dull skin for a healthy natural glow," I've seen noticeable results after slathering this serum on at bedtime (post-cleansing and pre-moisturizing) in my skin's overall brightness, smoother texture, and minimized pore size. Plus, the citric and fruit acids smell especially fresh.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 1,172 reviews
Reviewers say: "Wow! I didn't expect it to work so quickly, but I'm obsessed with this. I put it on my skin while slightly damp from a hydrating toner and felt a little tingly, which I like. It knocked out this monster cystic pimple I had (thanks, menstrual cycle) in two days and a week into using this the dark mark is already fading so much quicker than they usually do for me. This hasn't irritated my skin or dried me out. I have rosacea, dry skin with an oily nose, my pores are on the larger size, and I've struggled with my texture for years. My makeup is laying smoother on my face and isn't settling into dry patches. Unlike other exfoliating products, I'm not getting itchy, painful dry spots around my nose and mouth. Wish I could give it an extra star!" – Genevieve, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 1,172 reviews
Reviewers say: "Wow! I didn't expect it to work so quickly, but I'm obsessed with this. I put it on my skin while slightly damp from a hydrating toner and felt a little tingly, which I like. It knocked out this monster cystic pimple I had (thanks, menstrual cycle) in two days and a week into using this the dark mark is already fading so much quicker than they usually do for me. This hasn't irritated my skin or dried me out. I have rosacea, dry skin with an oily nose, my pores are on the larger size, and I've struggled with my texture for years. My makeup is laying smoother on my face and isn't settling into dry patches. Unlike other exfoliating products, I'm not getting itchy, painful dry spots around my nose and mouth. Wish I could give it an extra star!" – Genevieve, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Advertisement
Farmacy's Deep Sweep is an alcohol-free 2% BHA toner that provides gentle exfoliation that deep cleans the pores and controls oil without stripping the skin. It's another editor-favorite I can personally attest to for minimizing my pores and brightening my overly sensitive complexion without irritating or drying it out — I love to use it in the morning after cleansing and before applying my moisturizer, SPF, and makeup for the day.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 521 reviews
Reviewers say: "I have oily/combo acne-prone skin so I was excited to give this BHA toner a try. My first time using the toner I fell in love instantly. If nothing else it gave me a really nice glow without drying or tightening my skin. Over a couple of days, I began to feel a slight tingle but not a tingle that would signal irritation. More like a nice menthol tingle if that makes sense. This toner is hydrating and feels amazing going on (no sticky residue, either). It's not heavily fragranced but there is a nice mild scent. The fact that it comes in a glass bottle is also a plus. It's just a nice product that I look forward to purchasing over and over!" – Shara, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 521 reviews
Reviewers say: "I have oily/combo acne-prone skin so I was excited to give this BHA toner a try. My first time using the toner I fell in love instantly. If nothing else it gave me a really nice glow without drying or tightening my skin. Over a couple of days, I began to feel a slight tingle but not a tingle that would signal irritation. More like a nice menthol tingle if that makes sense. This toner is hydrating and feels amazing going on (no sticky residue, either). It's not heavily fragranced but there is a nice mild scent. The fact that it comes in a glass bottle is also a plus. It's just a nice product that I look forward to purchasing over and over!" – Shara, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
A Farmacy product I, surprisingly, have yet to try and, unsurprisingly, have heard legendarily good things about. Aside from a very cute name, this hydrating under-eye cream is infused with brightening power players like vitamin C (hello, acerola cherry!), hyaluronic acid, and caffeine. Over 200 reviewers swear by it for being lightweight, soothing to sensitive skin, hydrating, energizing, and fresh.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 281 reviews
Reviewers say: "I am obsessed with this eye cream! I have tried so many different eye creams and none worked as quickly as this one has. I feel the hydration and can already see my dark under eyes lighten within just two weeks." – Bonnie, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 281 reviews
Reviewers say: "I am obsessed with this eye cream! I have tried so many different eye creams and none worked as quickly as this one has. I feel the hydration and can already see my dark under eyes lighten within just two weeks." – Bonnie, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Advertisement
If you're already a fan of Farmacy's Green Clean Cleansing Balm, then this silicone- and oil-free gel moisturizer is a no-brainer. The formula — a blend of hyaluronic acid and phytonutrients like purifying moringa (locally sourced from a family farm in California), papaya, and willow herb — delivers delightfully lightweight hydration with the added benefits of clearer pores and minimized shine.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 1,455 reviews
Reviewers say: "My skin looks better than it ever has. It’s bouncy and glassy (NOT GREASY!!!) and my pores are tight and right. No dry patches, big pores, or oily T-zone at the end of the day. The scent is delicious and smells like summertime eating popsicles. I use it on my face and neck during the daytime and the firming balm at night. Please never get rid of this product I always want to have on my counter." – Lucy, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 1,455 reviews
Reviewers say: "My skin looks better than it ever has. It’s bouncy and glassy (NOT GREASY!!!) and my pores are tight and right. No dry patches, big pores, or oily T-zone at the end of the day. The scent is delicious and smells like summertime eating popsicles. I use it on my face and neck during the daytime and the firming balm at night. Please never get rid of this product I always want to have on my counter." – Lucy, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer
*The Farmacy Birthday gift set includes sample sizes of Honey Halo, Honey Potion, Very Cherry Bright, Whipped Greens, Honeymoon Glow, Sleep Tight, and Filling Good; to receive, you must meet an order total of $115 or more before taxes must be met before taxes and after discounts are applied.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.