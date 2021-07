Reader-Favorite Farm Rio Dropped New 30%-Off Summer Styles

Known for its delightfully over-the-top prints (we're talking bananas and toucans, here), Farm Rio is the ideal vibe for summer 2021: bright, bold, and ready to party. Not to mention, the sweeping silhouettes and breezy fabrics are ideal for I-am-always-sweating weather. And, best of all, its pieces are designer quality minus the designer price tag. We can see any of the brand's conversation-starting styles being effortlessly paired with shoes from casual sneakers to flat strappy sandals or very dressy heels. It's not just Farm Rio's fashion that's worth fawning over, the brand also boasts an eco-friendly edge; holding partnerships with several non-profit organizations that match purchases with tree-planting in the Amazon rainforest. (A deeper dive into the brand — including everything from its backstory to its bestsellers and beyond — is coming soon!)