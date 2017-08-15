Where does our insatiable obsession with celebrity come from?

"The real value of celebrity culture is escapism. Watching them, reading about them, is a way to take us out of our doldrums and into another place; it doesn't cost much and it can be less than five minutes, but we are out of here. The reasons we are obsessed with them are many, and the celebrities we like are our gods: we look up to them as examples of what we want. And even when they are just like us, they are not us: they are more beautiful, more talented, more athletic, more impressive — they are the us we want to be. And for those moments when we are with them, we can take a break from being us, too. It doesn't last forever, but sometimes that's enough.