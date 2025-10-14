The Fall Leather (& Vegan) Bags You’ll Reach for Again and Again
There’s so much to love about autumn: the crisp air brushing against our skin, the kaleidoscope of crunchy leaves under our boots, and the scent of pumpkin and spiced candles drifting through homes, cafés, and bookshops. It’s the season of cozy dinners, pumpkin patch adventures, spooky nights with friends and family — and, of course, timeless fall outfits.
And nothing complements the warmth of turtlenecks, blazers, and cardigans quite like a leather handbag. This season, some of our favorite brands have released stunning collections of satchels, totes, mini bags, crossbodies, and weekenders in rich browns, deep reds, forest greens, and burnt oranges.
Whether you love the polished feel of genuine leather built to last, prefer reimagined pieces crafted from recycled materials, or choose vegan alternatives to lighten your carbon footprint, we’ve curated our favorite fall handbags from Latine-owned and Latin American-operated brands that embody craftsmanship, culture, and style.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.