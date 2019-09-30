The Surprising Fall Trend That’s Already Fashion-Girl Approved

Whether it's a chunky cable-knit or a classic cashmere crewneck, we've never met a sweater we didn't like. (Don't even get us started on a good turtleneck.) But if you suspect the fall closet staple may lean a little too prep-school for your personal style, it's time to reconsider: This fall, sweaters are making a decidedly fashion-forward statement in brighter-than-ever neon colors — from citrus-y lime to mad magenta — adding cool-girl flair to any look.