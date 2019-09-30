The Surprising Fall Trend That’s Already Fashion-Girl Approved

Whether it's a chunky cable-knit or a classic cashmere crewneck, we've never met a sweater we didn't like. (Don't even get us started on a good turtleneck.) But if you suspect the fall closet staple may lean a little too prep-school for your personal style, it's time to reconsider: This fall, sweaters are making a decidedly fashion-forward statement in brighter-than-ever neon colors — from citrus-y lime to mad magenta — adding cool-girl flair to any look.
To show off just how versatile (and, simply, fun) the fall trend is, we teamed up with J.Crew to show off four totally different ways to wear it. Into menswear-inspired silhouettes? Let a lime sweater peek out from underneath a slate-gray suit for a surprising strike of color. Can't resist a floral print? Break up the busy pattern with a cool and calming Kelly-green sweater. Pour over these sweater-centric looks and don't be surprised if you find yourself wondering, Is neon the new neutral? Decide for yourself, ahead.