How To Tint Your Brows At Home — & Not Regret It

According to Healy, having the right materials in your arsenal is the first step to ensuring you end up with brows you'll want to show off. This means getting the right dye and activator to start the process. For his clients, Healy recommends the RefectoCil system on Amazon. "I would consider buying more than one color so you can create a custom blend," he says. "If you aren't sure of what shade to get, I would always go lighter." Healy suggests avoiding black-colored tints so you don't end up with "Sharpie marker" brows. "You can always make your brows richer if you need to," he says. "It's much harder to lighten dye that is too dark."