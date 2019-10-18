Eyebrow Lamination Made My Barely-There Brows So Much Thicker

However, £75 for a treatment that lasts a month means that, for me, this will be a one-off — I can't justify spending that amount on a regular basis. That said, if I had a special occasion coming up, like my wedding or meeting Rihanna or something, I'd absolutely go back. Secretly though, I'm hoping my brows will just stay like this. So far it's been over a week and there's been no decline in their quality, so fingers crossed this is just my reality now.