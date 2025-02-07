Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse “Dress To Express” In New Fashion Campaign

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
More than 10 years after starring in an Express campaign, model Barbara Palvin is back in front of the camera for the fashion brand’s spring line — this time together with her actor husband, Dylan Sprouse. “When I did the campaign back then, I was super excited about it,” she tells Refinery29. “So I'm very happy to work with them again, and now with my husband.”
Titled Dress to Express, the collection features elevated everyday styles and workwear that can easily transition from day to night. Along with the campaign — which shows the couple in the latest Express pieces — the collection is meant to celebrate “confidence and self-expression and nods to the brand’s heritage as a fashion authority rooted in confident, modern, effortless style,” according to the press release.
While the two say that they have different fashion tastes, they note that they both prioritize comfort and practicality, which are front and center of the new womenswear and menswear collection which sees effortless styles like smoothing tops; cropped, loose tees; relaxed trousers; and “stretch-back” jeans.
“I wake up in the morning, I put on one pair of clothes, and I don't want to have to change no matter what activity I do during the day,” Sprouse says. On Palvin’s part, she says she “likes to dress comfortably, but chic.”
The couple calls the campaign — which was photographed by Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse — a “successful experiment” of a family project. “We got a little bit of creative freedom. So we all worked together to come up with the theme and the concept,” Palvin says. Sprouse adds: “It exemplified our natural styles, which are kind of easygoing, yet elegant.”
When asked to pick an outfit that helps her to “dress to express” and feel her most confident, Palvin points to the Relaxed Trouser, paired with a slim T-shirt, blazer, and sneakers, or the collection’s silk slip dress, blazer, and baseball cap. Meanwhile, Sprouse says he gravitates towards “something that mixes a comfortable workwear style with a little Western appeal,” calling out the brand’s corduroy separates and a faux leather Air Force-inspired jacket.
When asked if the couple would work together again, Sprouse jokes: “Oh, no! No, that’d be terrible… Yes, of course, I want to work with you again.”
The full collection is now available to shop online and in stores now.
