You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, we've got one thing on the brain: What bathing suit are we going to wear?
Thinking back to last summer for inspiration, we remembered one particular bikini that we couldn't scroll through Instagram without seeing. The Kiini was colorful, flattering, all-around envy-inducing, and worn by the likes of Cara Delevingne, DJ-entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, and blogger Pandora Sykes. Available in a range of colors (and sold for about $120 to $165 per piece), if you didn't take the plunge and score one of these last year, we're thinking it's finally time. Plus, Everything But Water just got hit with fresh stock (though if its existing popularity is any indication, the suit will be sold out in no time).
Click on to shop this must-have swimsuit (and some just-as-cool options, too).
With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, we've got one thing on the brain: What bathing suit are we going to wear?
Thinking back to last summer for inspiration, we remembered one particular bikini that we couldn't scroll through Instagram without seeing. The Kiini was colorful, flattering, all-around envy-inducing, and worn by the likes of Cara Delevingne, DJ-entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, and blogger Pandora Sykes. Available in a range of colors (and sold for about $120 to $165 per piece), if you didn't take the plunge and score one of these last year, we're thinking it's finally time. Plus, Everything But Water just got hit with fresh stock (though if its existing popularity is any indication, the suit will be sold out in no time).
Click on to shop this must-have swimsuit (and some just-as-cool options, too).