It's no secret that Everlane has us pining for everyday wardrobe staples we never knew we needed. One particular case in point is the brand's version of the low block “granny” heel — also known at the The Italian Leather Day Heel — which takes the easy-breezy silhouette of a rounded ballet flat and stacks it with a two-inch chunky heel. The resulting combination is a classy shoe in a smooth leather finish that makes any outfit look put-together without entering too-fancy territory. It also offers a solidly comfortable boost without that wibble-wobble feeling you get from other non-block heels.
Like many Everlane fans, we thought this low-key chic heel was a bygone style after it sold out in December of 2020 — while the shoe hadn't been on the site in over two years, it boasted a 28,000-person waitlist across three sell-outs in the previous five years (before the product page went dark). But, much to our delight, the heel has returned in three neutral colorways of black, bone, and taupe in women's shoe sizes 5–11 — and the restock is already causing a frenzy, with a quarter of the inventory depleted within the first week of the re-launch.
And if the impressive ranking of 4.42 out of 5 stars out of 4,932 reviews is any indication, this cult heel is surely click-clacking its way to best-selling status once again. (We must say, this timing is ideal with many springtime back-to-office policies rolling out after two years of the WFH pivot.) "Lives up to the hype! So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time," wrote Everlane.com reviewer Kavita. "Went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so needed something comfy, stylish and versatile and this one ticks all the boxes."
One thing to note is that the shoe overall fits narrow — some reviewers say it runs true to size while others say they've sized up — so be sure to check out the sizing details before you purchase. The ever-so-attentive brand has even broken down which sizes tend to run big, which sizes run true, and which sizes run small to help shoppers make an informed decision.
"Bring it back! The leather is sumptuous and the style transcends ever-changing trends. I would purchase more pairs in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, I just heard the style was discontinued," wrote reviewer Oldtownleonards back in April 2021. Well, Oldtownleonards, it's your lucky day because this day-to-night heel is back — but for how long is anyone's guess. Which is to say: Snag a pair today while all three colorways in all whole and half sizes that are still available (that is, as of this story's publish).
