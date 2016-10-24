Honestly, I've never been a huge Etsy user. In the past, I've found the site far too overwhelming, with so many "meh" items outnumbering the amazing one (I guess that's expected, but still, ain't nobody got time for that). Over the last few weeks, however, I've finally found a purpose for the site in my life — and it's not for handmade finger puppets or vintage cosmetics cases. Etsy is a secret goldmine for cheaper versions of clothing items that are currently trending.
My process usually goes down a little something this: I spot a really cool item by an indie brand or designer label, am not a fan of the price (which typically means it costs more than $100). I hop over to Etsy, type in some key words, and boom: The less expensive, potentially cooler version of that very piece appears before my eyes. Now, I've been setting up little challenges for myself: Can I find a cheaper iteration of that gingham dress I saw at Opening Ceremony? What about a vintage number that looks just like the new Mansur Gavriel silhouette?
Ahead, you'll find five of-the-moment goods I discovered on Etsy. Here's to cutting corners, saving $$$, and finding exactly what you want in the process.
