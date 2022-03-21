My Endometriosis Was Misdiagnosed As Bipolar Disorder

Years after I graduated, a new and specific kind of pain emerged: a throb in my pelvis, a stabbing pain in my left ovary. I saw a new doctor, outside of my university this time. I had ultrasounds, CAT scans, a colonoscopy, and still nothing showed. The doctor said I was constipated, nothing too much to worry about. I was bleeding daily for months at a time and the doctor said, "I can’t help you anymore." I went to the emergency room and was turned away time and time again, without tests or even a glance over. They dismissed me and said, "There is nothing physically wrong with you." I was deep into my own research at this point. I had discovered my aunt had surgery to remove endometriosis at the age I was now. I read medical journals and Twitter threads and yes, diagnosed myself with the disease because no one else was willing to help me. I began to wean myself off the antipsychotic medications I had been prescribed years earlier. They weren’t making me any better and the side effects were becoming harder to live with.