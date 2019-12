Who among us hasn't suddenly realized that — shoot — we were still going to have our period during that trip, or our sisters' wedding, or on our anniversary? Whether your period is relatively free of symptoms like moodiness, cramps, and bloating or it's, um, not, there are still some days we'd rather be finished with the whole ordeal. If you're on the pill, you can delay or skip your period altogether. But if not, you've probably wondered if there was a way to start your period a little earlier so you can hopefully finish it earlier too.