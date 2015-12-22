You didn't think we'd wait until next year to scoop up the splashiest trends of 2016, did you? Sure, we may procrastinate when it comes to washing laundry and paying rent, but we pride ourselves in abandoning that bad habit when it comes to shopping. And now that we're ready to show this year's trends the door (we all agree that lace-up bodysuits are on their way out, right?), it looks like we've got some closet space to fill.
So, to put you ahead of the curve for next season, we combed through the spring '16 runway trends that happen to be on the market right now. In between gift hunting for your sister-in-law and the random coworker you drew for Secret Santa, be on the lookout for the 12 items ahead. Each piece offers the ultimate style refresh, like mixed-metal frames, geometric '80s accessories, and more. Thanks to our beauty crew at Maybelline, we're sprinkling in tools to master the latest makeup trends, too. Sorry, 2015, but we're kind of over you.
