The Next Big Red Carpet Trend Just Might Be 2-In-1 Dresses

The world of red carpet dressing is a glamorous hodgepodge of some of fashion's most attention-grabbing looks. For without celebrities and the step-and-repeats they frequent, we wouldn't get to see standout Fashion Month moments right after they debut on the runway (and long before they hit stores the next season). But sometimes, in the middle of the madness, an offbeat trend catches the same wave, bringing a few of our favorite celebrities together.