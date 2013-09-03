Have you ever tried to paint with watercolors? We will let you in on a secret — it’s no easy task. Yet, local artist extraordinaire Emily Proud makes it look incredibly effortless, while of course being decked out, head-to-toe, in some awe-inspiring styles. We know…let the girl-crush ensue!
Making art a full-time career at the ripe age of only 27, this paintbrush-wielding S.F. native has made her city proud (pun not only intended, but obligatory!) with her playful, must-own pieces of flora and fauna. We visited Emily's colorful studio in the Mission to see how she does it. Now excuse us while we go commission a watercolor. Or five.