We all have our favorite apps — the ones we proudly display on our homescreen and use every day in front of friends and coworkers. But often, there's another type of app that you use. These are the ones tucked way back, in a folder on the third page of your homescreen. You love it, but maybe you don't want the whole world to know you do. This app is your guilty pleasure.
Trust us, we've got them too. Whether it's an app that enables our shopping obsession or a game we have to play daily on the subway, we have some apps we definitely don't need. But we're obsessed anyway. (Kimoji's? Yes, please!)
Read on for the 13 apps R29ers (secretly) can't get enough of.
