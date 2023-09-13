It’s a bit lighter than tees from other basics brands like Aritzia and Everlane and a hell of a lot more relaxed with the distressed crewneck. It’s the kind of tee that you don’t have to feel bad about getting the occasional stain on (since that’s exactly the vibe), and at $30, there’s no reason to get overly precious about preserving its vintage-ness. In fact, I would say this is the kind of tee that would distress better with age and with a normal amount of washings.