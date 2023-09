For those of us who prefer the oversized, vintage-looking tee — slightly destroyed at the hems with a heather finish — the Justin Bieber-approved basics brand Elwood has a cult-favorite T-shirt that is finally restocked after selling out five times since its 2020 debut. It’s the genderless Oversized Core Tee , and it has a slightly long and boxy silhouette, vintage wash, worn-in hand-feel, and billowy sleeves. Although my wardrobe is already well-stocked with a plethora of white T-shirts from high and low brands, the Oversized Core Tee fills a very specific gap: It truly feels, looks, and wears like a decades-old vintage tee. It slouches over the body with a devil-be-damned insouciance, which contrasts well when paired with a crisp trouser or pleated skirt . Or, if you prefer to double down on that bed rot aesthetic, it’s an easy-going lounge piece to drape over your favorite sweatpants