When a one-stop-shop situation arises, we don't pass it up. Usually, a brand tackles one trend and runs with it, like Pixie Market has done with the cold shoulder, or Zara's attachment to sparkly things. But every once in a while, a label goes head first into checking off every style on our list. And Eloquii, one of our favorite online destinations for plus-size clothing, is doing just that.
Ahead, you'll find a killer mix of all-denim-everything, plenty of Gucci-esque ruffles, cool retro prints, and next-level button-ups, all straight from the pages of Eloquii's new-arrivals section (with some must-haves like cropped trousers and moto jackets, too). Don't believe us? Just click on to shop our picks and check a few of those pieces you've been dying to buy off of your list.
