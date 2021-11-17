Ella Paradis’ Black Friday Sex Toy Deals Are Already In Motion

Brace yourselves, because Ella Paradis is kicking off Black Friday early with a blowout sale that's as close as it gets to giving away vibrators for free. For a limited time, you can get up to 70% off (including off existing markdowns) with promo code BLACK.
From crowd-pleaser brands like Womanizer and LELO to Ella Paradis' in-house label Better Love, there are pages upon pages of on-sale sex toys and vibes to excite and delight any lover. While Black Friday is resplendent with deals and discounts aplenty, investing in your pleasure (especially when you can save plenty of moolah in the process) is the ultimate no-buyer's-remorse purchase, amirite?
Ahead, scope out some of the most titillating sex toys to shop during Ella Paradis' early Black Friday sale.
LELO's bestselling suction vibrator sends sonic vibrations directly to the clit for your most earth-shattering O yet.
Ella P's signature rabbit vibrator brings double the trouble with dual-stimulating clitoris and G-spot action.
Womanizer's Liberty vibrator has six intensity levels and lasts up to 120 minutes on a full charge.
This internet-sensation sex toy has tens of thousands of online reviews to back up its pleasure-bestowing properties, so you know it's the real deal.
From $150 to $25? No, it's not a mistake — just an insanely good deal on one of the most powerful sex toys from Ella Paradis' assortment.
This palm-sized clit stimulator may be compact in size, but delivers off-the-charts level of sensation with its dual-ended suction end and a "magic tongue" end.
This one-of-a-kind suction toy uses proprietary technology to replicate the sensation of foreplay for an intensely sensual, gradual crescendo to a big finish.
