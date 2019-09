This Cheek Tint Will Give You The Perfect Post-Workout Flush — No Sweating Required

The tint comes from Elizabeth Arden’s new Gelato Collection, featuring lipsticks, lip liners, and these cute gel blush pots. I often take issue with traditional powder blushes , because they always look too pink and obvious on my cheeks, but this weightless, water-based gel was made to give subtle and natural radiance and dimension. It’s formulated with both skin-soothing hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts, which makes me feel like it’s actually supporting my skin and not just sitting on top of it. The best part: The tint actually cools on skin contact, so it feels like a dream when I slide it on my soon-to-be-sweaty cheekbones, and it doesn’t budge or disrupt my makeup during the day.