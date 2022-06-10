Does This TikTok-Famous Primer Live Up To The Hype? An Investigation.

I applied a small amount onto my cheeks, forehead, and nose, and blended it out with my fingers. (According to BeautyTok, you can also use a sponge to buff it into skin.) While it definitely didn't mattify my skin completely, I did love the subtle blurring effect it gave. It felt really hydrating and comfortable on, and it definitely served its purpose as a base for foundation. Unless I'm doing my makeup for a special occasion, I usually skip primer altogether. That said, I definitely noticed a smoother application with the primer on compared to bare skin. Some matte concealers and foundations can be a bit severe (even on my oily skin), so having a hydrating base really helped achieve a more flawless, natural finish. As for the "poreless" claim, I can't say it dramatically changed the texture of my face, but then again, I don't really have enlarged pores or wrinkles to begin with. (Many reviewers noted that this product was not only incredible for rendering pores invisible but also helped minimize the appearance of fine lines and crepey skin.)