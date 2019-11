When you think of the French, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? (Think beyond the fries.) For us, it’s their style . That oh-so-Parisienne mix of polish and effortlessness that somehow always comes across as just plain cool. And, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t stand in front of our closets every morning trying to perfect this je ne sais quoi. Well, that process is about to get a whole lot easier with the official U.S. launch of French-girl staple ELEVENPARIS . (You may remember the brand’s recent Kate Moss campaign .)