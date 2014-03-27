When you think of the French, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? (Think beyond the fries.) For us, it’s their style. That oh-so-Parisienne mix of polish and effortlessness that somehow always comes across as just plain cool. And, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t stand in front of our closets every morning trying to perfect this je ne sais quoi. Well, that process is about to get a whole lot easier with the official U.S. launch of French-girl staple ELEVENPARIS. (You may remember the brand’s recent Kate Moss campaign.)
The line features those elevated basics like bomber jackets, flowy blouses, sleek dresses, sporty accessories, and more, at reasonable prices. Essentially, it’s a well-curated mix of those work- and weekend-ready pieces that have a sophisticated, yet subtly downtown-esque, edge. And, to celebrate the launch, we plucked the 12 must-buys we love ahead. You know, so we can come that much closer to mastering City of Love style. Avancez!