12 Editor-Approved Products On Sale For Presidents’ Day

"These are, hands down, the comfiest pajamas I’ve owned. The stretch knit material is not only silky soft to the touch, it cooly caresses your skin while retaining just the right amount of warmth. I went a size bigger than what I normally wear to a looser fit, but appreciate that the neckline still provides decent coverage. The brand is offering 25% off for Presidents' Day for some of its colorways, and the deal is only expected to last until February 20. This makes a truly cozy treat for yourself or as a gift for someone to have their best night’s sleep ever.” —Venus Wong, Senior Affiliate Writer