12 Editor-Approved Products On Sale For Presidents’ Day

We all have items that we're not-so-patiently waiting for to go on sale, so we can finally pull the trigger and buy. And that includes Refinery29's shopping editors . We spend our 40-hour work week researching products, so it's only natural that there are several items on our wishlist that we're keeping an eye on just in case they go on sale. Luckily, Presidents' Day is just around the corner. That means some of our favorites — whether the stuff we own or the ones sitting in our online carts — have major discounts. From 40% off fancy handbags to 76% off sports bras , keep on scrolling to shop R29's editors' favorite products currently on sale.