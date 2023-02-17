12 Editor-Approved Products On Sale For Presidents’ Day

We all have items that we're not-so-patiently waiting for to go on sale, so we can finally pull the trigger and buy. And that includes Refinery29's shopping editors. We spend our 40-hour work week researching products, so it's only natural that there are several items on our wishlist that we're keeping an eye on just in case they go on sale. Luckily, Presidents' Day is just around the corner. That means some of our favorites — whether the stuff we own or the ones sitting in our online carts — have major discounts. From 40% off fancy handbags to 76% off sports bras, keep on scrolling to shop R29's editors' favorite products currently on sale.
"These are, hands down, the comfiest pajamas I’ve owned. The stretch knit material is not only silky soft to the touch, it cooly caresses your skin while retaining just the right amount of warmth. I went a size bigger than what I normally wear to a looser fit, but appreciate that the neckline still provides decent coverage. The brand is offering 25% off for Presidents' Day for some of its colorways, and the deal is only expected to last until February 20. This makes a truly cozy treat for yourself or as a gift for someone to have their best night’s sleep ever.” —Venus Wong, Senior Affiliate Writer
"After being introduced to Mansur Gavriel's latest bucket bag, I've been hooked on the brand. I appreciate the timeless styles, and the whimsical colors are addicting to look at — there are pops of pink and blues. While I'm currently eyeing the M Frame Bag, the adorable baguette version is 40% off, which is a steal. If you're unsure about investing in the bigger size, this is a perfect size to try." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"Glossier’s Cloud Paint is the only cream blush I’ve ever tried and I haven’t felt the need to try a different one. The formula is so creamy and it blends and builds very easily. I use the peachy Beam shade on my cheeks and eyelids almost every day for a natural, flushed look. Right now, when you buy two (of the same or different) shades, you get $7 off, so I jumped on that deal." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I probably have way too many pants in my closet right now to add another one, buuuut I'm obsessed with BDG pants and I simply can't resist a good Urban Outfitters sale. These look so cool with the cargo pant details and baggy fit in the legs while being tighter on the waist. And for this price? How could I resist?" —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"Sometimes changing the mood of a room is as simple as switching out the color of an accent pillow. But the cozy velvet euro shams I had my eye on were pricy. And, despite their soft feel and high-quality fabric, I wasn’t really in the market to spend $100 on pillowcases. Luckily, West Elm’s Presidents' Day sale marked them down by nearly half, so I grabbed the two I need for the price of one. Luxury has never felt so good for my wallet." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer
"I'm in desperate need of a vanity mirror. When I'm not checking over my final look in the bathroom, I use my compact mirror or the ones from my eyeshadow palettes at my desk. There are more convenient ways, but it'll do. However, I think I found the one for me. Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose Mirrors is a best-seller and an Instagram and TikTok favorite, so I was thrilled to find out that it had a vanity size. I'm a sucker for anything with that hint of Regency vibes, and this one screams Bridgerton. From now on, getting ready for the day and night will feel luxe with this little beauty." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"I bought this set of floating shelves during Wayfair’s Black Friday sale, and it has definitely been a smart purchase. We have been using the medium one as a little rack to hold our mugs and wine glasses (our corner sofa is right against the wall, so there’s not enough space for a coffee table). The shelves come in a set of three sizes and also are fantastic for displaying photo frames and decor objects. The discount is back on, so now is a good time to act." —Venus Wong, Senior Affiliate Writer
"I recently bought this exact beanie with a pink and black checkered pattern, and I'm in love with it. It's so soft and looks like such a vibe! It really matches the style I'm trying to emulate lately. So, when I saw this black/gray version on sale at Nordstrom, you know I'm running to add to cart." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"When I found this crazy Nordstrom Presidents' Day deal, I was so shocked. At 76% off, this discount is a steal. I don’t own too many bralettes but love the ones that I do, so I knew I had to add this one to my collection. This print in particular (there are three others!) is so pretty, so I’m very excited for it to show up on my doorstep so I can show it off." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Presidents' Day sales are notorious for nabbing great deals on furniture, and Wayfair’s holiday sales are some of the best. So, when I fell in love with these industrial-looking ladder shelves, I knew I was going to bide my time until they went on sale (the key to decorating a new apartment from scratch is saving where you can!). Sure enough, the price was slashed by over 40% (Wayfair has a bunch of killer deals this weekend), and I can’t wait for them to arrive this weekend!" —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer
"Once I became a Levi’s gal, I never turned back. I own several straight-cut Levi’s jeans because I think they look so flattering on my curvier figure. I actually already own this super high-rise style but in a lighter shade, so while this sale is going on, I’m going to purchase the dark wash with the two-toned waistband." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"This eyeshadow duo is my go-to when I need some subtle shimmer and dimension on my eyes and don’t have enough time to do a more detailed makeup look. The rosy pink shades really suit my warm medium skin tone and look fabulous with a quick swipe of deep brown eyeliner pencil along the lash line. This colorway happens to be on sale now for Presidents' Day, and I would highly recommend it as an everyday eye shadow palette." — Venus Wong, Senior Affiliate Writer
