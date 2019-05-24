7 Eco-Friendly Toiletries To Pack For Your Next Trip

Even if you haven't had a beauty disaster while traveling, you've definitely heard of the horror stories. There was that time airport security made your friend leave behind their luxury moisturizer because the jar was 0.2 over the liquid ounces limit, or that moment when a brand-new full-size shampoo spilled all over your suitcase — leaving you with dirty clothes and dehydrated hair. A tragedy. That's why we always stock up on travel-size products before any trip.
However, as convenient as travel-sized items can be, they can also be bad for the environment. Just imagine all those empty plastic bubble-bath bottles you left in your hotel room floating in a landfill... The solution? Switching your go-to toiletries to eco-friendly options.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best green toiletries on the market. With each product you pack, you'll be helping the planet and making the TSA officer happy, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.