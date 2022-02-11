If You Have A Big Head, This Oversized Balaclava Might Be the Answer

"The amount of headwear that adorns my head during the winter is directly correlated to whichever hairstyle I’m rocking at that time. If I’m wearing braids, twists, a wig, etc., then you will definitely catch me in a beanie or two. I also love wearing hoods.



I was not aware of the balaclava trend until R29 wrote a story about it. When I looked into it I just thought, 'Okay so it’s another trend for small-headed people with flat hair.' I also did not find too many balaclavas attractive, especially for people who wear headphones or big earrings.



But oh, I L-O-V-E this balaclava — probably because she’s not like other girls. Even if I was bald, my head would take up a good chunk of the earth’s atmosphere, so I was prepared for this hat to be snug or tight around the afro. Lo and behold, this thing effortlessly glides over my twist-outs and only needs a tug or two to scooch over my fully-fluffed afro. And, not to toot my own horn, but I look like an adorable high fashion granny traversing the city in it.



Unfortunately, though, I would not call this afro friendly. I’m either wearing it all day or not wearing it at all because once it comes off, my hair is a mess. If your hair is not a constant victim of anti-gravity and returns to its desired shape after wearing hats, then you need not worry (you also probably don’t need to read this review).



Echo’s Balaclava keeps my face cozy and my big head warm. The only elements I encountered during these two weeks of wear were wind and 25-degree weather. If it's similar to other furry hoods, I assume that it would pick up snow pretty well — but I would hate to get caught in the rain with this on.



The question is not will I wear it again, but in fact, when will I take it off? As someone who works from home and has a good hair day maybe 2 or three days out of the week, this balaclava is my lifeline. It also keeps my scalp warm during twist-out days. I’m not obsessed with the fact that the knit fabric scruffs up my afro (where are the balaclavas with satin lining? Looking at you Grace Eleyae!), but in the winter I do not care too much. Long live Echo’s big-head Balaclava."– Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer