The biggest price drop for a Dyson cordless vacuum this Black Friday weekend is at Walmart with the V10 Absolute. The V10 Absolute has as much suction power as the V12 Detect Slim, but with a larger dustbin capacity and, in line with all Dyson models V11 and prior, the omission of an LCD screen. The V10 Absolute is the cream of the crop if you’re looking for a quiet but powerful stick vacuum that charges up in only 3.5 hours and can last up to 60 minutes. Grab one today at $200 off before it sells out.