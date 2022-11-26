Imagine not having to worry about tripping over an annoying cord while pushing a vacuum in your living room. Or, better yet, imagine using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t weigh as much as your loveseat. When it comes to vacuums, the best are definitely cordless ones, and when it comes to cordless vacuums, well, it doesn’t get much better than Dyson — and the beloved brand is having some incredible Cyber Monday deals right now.
If you’re looking for one to snatch this holiday season, there are plenty of cordless Dyson vacuums on sale from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. This includes the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, the ultra-lightweight Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra, and, our favorite, the Dyson V8 Absolute. Now through Cyber Monday, save big on a Dyson cordless vacuum for yourself at retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Dyson’s own webstore.
The Dyson V8 Absolute is 44% off on Wayfair. This lightweight and powerful cordless vacuum lasts 40 minutes, and it comes with upholstery and crevice tools as well as a dusting brush and home base for charging.
Cordless, bagless, and supremely lightweight, the V12 Detect Slim is one of Dyson’s smartest vacuums to date. With a runtime of up to 60 minutes, the V12 Detect Slim has a sensor that automatically senses debris and changes suction power as needed. It also has an angled laser that lights up invisible dust on hard floors, plus an LCD screen that calculates how much of a mess you just cleaned. Grab it at $150 off today.
The biggest price drop for a Dyson cordless vacuum this Black Friday weekend is at Walmart with the V10 Absolute. The V10 Absolute has as much suction power as the V12 Detect Slim, but with a larger dustbin capacity and, in line with all Dyson models V11 and prior, the omission of an LCD screen. The V10 Absolute is the cream of the crop if you’re looking for a quiet but powerful stick vacuum that charges up in only 3.5 hours and can last up to 60 minutes. Grab one today at $200 off before it sells out.
Have a problem with pet hair? The Cyclone V10 Animal is engineered for homes with pets, with plenty of power and additional accessories to rid your floors of dirt and debris. This cordless Dyson model has three cleaning modes and comes with pieces to help better clean your area, including a crevice add-on, a dirt brush, and a mini motorized tool for picking up pesky pet hair that’s been embedded into fabrics.
This Target-exclusive Dyson model is a budget-friendly cordless vacuum made even cheaper this Black Friday weekend. The V8 Origin lasts up to 40 minutes and comes with a de-tangling cleaner head that easily removes pet and human hair from its brush bar. It’s also so lightweight, you can use it to clean your ceilings without much trouble.
