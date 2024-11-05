Dyson Quietly Launched Haircare — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

"My one gripe when using the Dyson Airwrap — actually, most heated styling tools — is that my hair never looks as good an hour later compared to when I first styled it. I have naturally wavy hair (with the odd ringlet underneath) and it springs up as soon as I step outside. What I need is a styling product that acts like memory foam and holds each carefully blow-dried wave and flick in place. Hairspray doesn’t do it for me, but I think I’ve found that elusive product in Dyson’s Pre-Style Cream. It’s featherlight. All I do is rake three pumps through damp hair, rough dry with a blow dryer and get to work using either the Airwrap barrels or the round brush (the latter of which I find much easier). As you can see, it looks like I’ve had a professional blowdry. In fact, since using it, a few people have assumed I’d made a quick pitstop to the salon before meeting them. My hair stays voluminous and keeps its shape for much longer. It really is like magic.