Dyson Quietly Launched Haircare — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

I recently tested the new Shark FlexFusion styler (which spoiler alert, I loved), but also love my Dyson Airwrap. When I use the latter, I like to rough dry my freshly washed strands before going in with the smoothing brush . Compared to other prep products I’ve tried, I noticed that my hair felt soft and hydrated even as I applied heat to my hair. My hair is very prone to frizz and flyaways (especially if I don’t apply hair oil after washing), but my hair felt smooth and soft after I finished styling. I sealed everything with a small dab of Dyson’s Post-Style Serum, which added soft hold and shine without weighing down my bouncy blowout. Most notable of all, the combo of both products resulted in significantly less frizz than usual. My hair looked and felt so healthy — and as I hinted above, I don’t like most hair products either due to heavy textures, strong scents, or the fact that they don’t live up to the claims. Dyson’s Chitosan range passed with flying colors, but I only wish they were less expensive! That said, since you don’t need to use a lot, I do expect both to last me a long time before having to repurchase." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer