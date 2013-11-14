The terms "shopping spree" and "guilt-free" don't always go hand in hand, but when the stars align and this chance, affordable opportunity appears, we'll happily indulge in a little retail therapy. And, this season, DSW has got us covered with a whole lineup for winter that is easy on the eyes and the wallet. Ahead, we've found 12 stylish chaussures that'll keep you on top of the trends and primed for any occasion, be it a November snow flurry, a holiday party, or a brisk workout.