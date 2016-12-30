Believe it or not, you can find plenty of sexy items at your local drugstore. Sure, they might not be what you'd call "luxurious," but there's something delightful about being able to pick up some cotton balls, toilet paper, and a sex toy all in the same errand. In honor of bargain-priced bullet vibes and store-brand massage oil, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite finds right here.
Beyond the items that are, you know, actual sex toys, we found quite a few products whose sexy uses require a little bit of imagination (and maybe also a sense of adventure). If you've got a penchant for DIY, try using a hair band for a cock ring (though make sure the sizing works for you or your partner) or a pair of hose for BDSM restraints. You never know what steamy ideas will come to mind while you're browsing the shelves between the greeting cards and candy.
Click through to start drafting your next CVS shopping list. Did we miss your preferred drugstore dildo or vibe? Let us know in the comments below.
Beyond the items that are, you know, actual sex toys, we found quite a few products whose sexy uses require a little bit of imagination (and maybe also a sense of adventure). If you've got a penchant for DIY, try using a hair band for a cock ring (though make sure the sizing works for you or your partner) or a pair of hose for BDSM restraints. You never know what steamy ideas will come to mind while you're browsing the shelves between the greeting cards and candy.
Click through to start drafting your next CVS shopping list. Did we miss your preferred drugstore dildo or vibe? Let us know in the comments below.
Advertisement
1 of 30
This petite butt plug is perfect for beginners or for those who prefer something on the slimmer side. New to butt plugs? Here's everything you need to know.
Shop This
2 of 30
Getting steamy in the bath is all fun and games until someone gets a major crick in their neck. This memory-foam pillow will keep you comfy and give you a little massage for your trouble.
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 30
People swear by coconut oil as a natural alternative to lube, and it's actually doctor-approved — with the caveat that it doesn't mix well with condoms. Here's what you need to know before you give it a whirl.
4 of 30
If you like your sex toys discreet, this is the vibrator for you. This bullet delivers enough "quivering stimulation" to set the mood, and it can fit snugly in your pocket.
5 of 30
This ultra-firm pillow is the ideal accessory for those sex positions that call for a little extra support.
Shop This
6 of 30
These silicon cups are made to stimulate the entire breast. They're perfect for some hands-free action.
7 of 30
Advertisement
8 of 30
The vibrating balls in this massager are removable and exchangeable, making this small toy perfect for customization.
Shop This
9 of 30
If the name (Horny Honey!) isn't reason enough to want this arousal cream on your nightstand, the warming, stimulating sensations it delivers should be.
10 of 30
The humble feather duster is a tried-and-true prop for tickling. If you still haven't used it, now's the time.
11 of 30
Intensify oral sex with this tongue vibrator that's made to stretch to fit any size tongue. With a battery that lasts 40 minutes, you're sure to be satisfied.
Shop This
12 of 30
These pasties taste and smell delightful, but if edible sex accessories aren't your thing, they make a great gag gift, too.
Advertisement
13 of 30
Sexy dice are a classic sex game for a good reason — just one toss can lead to a very interesting night.
Shop This
14 of 30
15 of 30
Glass dildos are great for solo sessions and temperature play, and it doesn't hurt that they're pretty to boot.
Shop This
16 of 30
A quality throw blanket — or fascinator — is an investment piece, especially if you have a penchant for the messier side of sex.
17 of 30
As much of a novelty as something called a "lubeshooter" might seem to be, it's actually pretty functional. Use it like a syringe to control exactly where your lube goes.
Shop This
Advertisement
18 of 30
Use this brush as an unexpected massager — its bristles will provide an irresistible tingling, tickling sensation.
19 of 30
20 of 30
The bumps on this vibrating cock ring provide extra stimulation to the wearer — and their partner — during sex.
21 of 30
22 of 30
Trust: Dragging a comb along your (or your partner's) body can feel crazy-good as things start to heat up.
Advertisement
23 of 30
In another shout-out to messy-sex lovers, puppy pads work wonders to soak up any excess fluid that may, er, spring up.
24 of 30
This silky-smooth sleep mask is made to block out all light, making it perfect for a partner who likes to be surprised.
25 of 30
If vibrating penis rings aren't your thing, a hair band will work just as well if you're DIY-inclined. (But again, sizing matters, folks.)
26 of 30
27 of 30
Drugstores are all about health, so it only makes sense they sell Kegel exercisers. This set comes with three interchangeable balls to fit your comfort.
Never done Kegels? We challenge you to try them.
Never done Kegels? We challenge you to try them.
Advertisement
28 of 30
Talk about heating things up. This oil provides a gentle warming sensation as it's rubbed into the skin.
Shop This
29 of 30
This pillow's cylindrical shape offers a unique support for more strenuous sex positions, and it looks great in any bedroom.
30 of 30
This waterproof vibrator, in the much-beloved rabbit shape, can join you in the tub for a sudsy solo session.
Advertisement