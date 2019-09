Believe it or not, you can find plenty of sexy items at your local drugstore. Sure, they might not be what you'd call "luxurious," but there's something delightful about being able to pick up some cotton balls, toilet paper, and a sex toy all in the same errand. In honor of bargain-priced bullet vibes and store-brand massage oil, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite finds right here.Beyond the items that are, you know, actual sex toys, we found quite a few products whose sexy uses require a little bit of imagination (and maybe also a sense of adventure). If you've got a penchant for DIY, try using a hair band for a cock ring (though make sure the sizing works for you or your partner) or a pair of hose for BDSM restraints. You never know what steamy ideas will come to mind while you're browsing the shelves between the greeting cards and candy.Click through to start drafting your next CVS shopping list. Did we miss your preferred drugstore dildo or vibe? Let us know in the comments below.