You've found the perfect non-sequined holiday dress, scored a pair of heels that doesn't kill your feet, and mastered the classic red lip-cat-eye combo. All that's left to seal the deal on your seasonal celebratory arsenal? A versatile-yet-statement-making holiday-appropriate clutch, of course.
Since any old crossbody won't cut it this time of year, now's the moment to invest in a dressy option you can use through New Year's — and carry into 2016, too. The key is grabbing one that's unique enough to complete any outfit, but also functional enough to match all the different pieces you'll be wearing over and over again until party season winds down. Being the talk of your ensemble doesn't hurt, either.
To help find your perfect
soul- clutch-mate, we've rounded up 30 little bags that pack a big punch. Finding the ideal going-out bag has never been this easy — we swear!
Since any old crossbody won't cut it this time of year, now's the moment to invest in a dressy option you can use through New Year's — and carry into 2016, too. The key is grabbing one that's unique enough to complete any outfit, but also functional enough to match all the different pieces you'll be wearing over and over again until party season winds down. Being the talk of your ensemble doesn't hurt, either.
To help find your perfect