This Is What Landing Your Dream Job Looks Like

Of course, “dream” jobs are as varied as it gets — one person’s mega-movie-franchise career is another’s raising-capital-for-start-ups gig — and none of them are easy to land. The young game changers ahead have not only worked hard to get where they are, but are constantly challenging themselves and their industries. For instance, there’s the just-out-of-college fashion designer who wowed street style stars with her playful premiere collection; the philanthropist who’s made it her mission to make sure all girls around the world have access to an education; and the artist who’s finding and creating beauty in the most ordinary of everyday objects.