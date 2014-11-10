This Is What Landing Your Dream Job Looks Like

It’s a rare and very special thing to have a job that's the same as the one you referred to in grade school when everyone asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up. Heck, it’s rare to have the one you talked about at your college graduation party. But, for the five women ahead, the careers they’ve created for themselves all have something in common: They’re each every bit the dream job.
Of course, “dream” jobs are as varied as it gets — one person’s mega-movie-franchise career is another’s raising-capital-for-start-ups gig — and none of them are easy to land. The young game changers ahead have not only worked hard to get where they are, but are constantly challenging themselves and their industries. For instance, there’s the just-out-of-college fashion designer who wowed street style stars with her playful premiere collection; the philanthropist who’s made it her mission to make sure all girls around the world have access to an education; and the artist who’s finding and creating beauty in the most ordinary of everyday objects.
However you slice it, the fearless ladies ahead have forged careers that amaze and inspire, and there's no doubt they're loving it, too. And, that's pretty much the dream.