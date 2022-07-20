Dr. Scholl’s Makes Sheet Masks For Your Feet (!)

I will let you in on a secret: In addition to making my go-to cushiony insoles for ouch-inducing shoes, Dr. Scholl's (aka, everyone's favorite podiatrist-founded brand) makes sheet masks for your feet. In other words, they're here for you — and your tootsies — in every aspect of foot care and beautification. Oh, and they're $9 a piece on Amazon?
Whether it's Lapcos's minty-fresh foot mask to Baby Foot's iconic peel, I consider myself somewhat of a connoisseur of all things foot care. That said, sandal season is in full swing, and I'm always looking for more gems to incorporate into my pedi-care routine. With that in mind, I couldn't wait to try Dr. Scholl's foot sheet masks out when I found them during a late-night Amazon crawl. Here is my review.
Baby Foot, while amazing, is pricey at $25 for a box. My first impression was that, unlike other foot masks I've tried, the Dr. Scholl's presoaked booties are a little hard to open. They require you to pull the top seam open like a trash bag. There's a handy sticker tab to tighten the opening to your ankle, but pro tip: Wear socks over them to keep the fit secure. (It also makes the overall experience more comfortable and easier to walk around without slipping on tile or wood floors.)
Per the instructions, I put the Dr. Scholl's exfoliating mask, which uses alpha hydroxy acids to slough off rough skin and calluses, on dry feet and left them on for a little over an hour while I watched TV. Immediately after rinsing, my toes had a minty-cool feeling to them that was especially refreshing in this summer heat wave. Much like with Baby Foot, it took about a full week to experience some truly delightful peeling-slash-molting, which itself lasted a few days. (FYI, you're not supposed to use a callus remover or pick at the skin post-use. This was a tall order for me, a serial picker, but hold out, and the results will be worth it.)
This appeared to be the same experience from Amazon reviewers, who encouraged prospective customers to manage expectations accordingly. "I've used a bunch of brands and had varying results — these are among the best," shares one reviewer. "My feet are crusty old things so peeling takes a good week to start and another week to finish," explains another. "I use these a good two weeks before an event. If your feet have built-up callouses and dry skin, the end result is seriously so worth it."
"If you have Fred Flintstone feet like me, you’re going to want to buy this."
amazon reviewer
When it comes to making sure your feet look cute, moisturizing is the name of the game. Dr. Scholl's hydrating mask is infused with hydrating oils (among them olive, macadamia, and coconut oil), hyaluronic acid, and topical urea — an ingredient that helps heal dry and rough skin. "During the pandemic, I think many of us have started to neglect certain matters of...hygiene," puts one Amazon reviewer. "One in particular for me is not getting regular pedicures, so my feet have been struggling a bit. I decided to try these hydrating foot peel masks, and I'm so glad I did." Sold!
After putting them on (and watching The Hating Game), I removed the booties after half an hour and rubbed any excess serum into my newly reborn feet. In addition to rendering them insanely soft, they somehow looked brighter and more even-toned, too. See for yourself in the before-and-after below. (WikiFeet, please don't come for me.)
All in all, I was thoroughly impressed with Dr. Scholl's foray into the world of foot beautification. For far too long, foot care was either clinical or extremely niche with no middle ground. With the mainstream advent of Dr. Scholl's foot masks, I'm hoping to empower everyone to show your toes a little TLC this summer and beyond.
