Long gone are the days of the painted portrait, the Sears glamour shot, and the Polaroid picture. Now, the only way we show off our mugs is with the front-facing camera feature and an app called Instagram. That's how the selfie was born, then, swiftly thereafter came the face mask selfie.
Luckily, there are plenty of skin treatments made with social media in mind: Some are so high-tech, they look like they were pulled straight from a sci-fi movie; others strike an uncanny resemblance to the Gerber baby. None, however, hold a candle to the RoboCop-like Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite EyeCare Pro. (And the skin-care benefits are pretty sweet, too.)
Here's how it works: Housed inside the futuristic eye mask are 72 tiny red LED lights, all meant to kick your skin's collagen production into overdrive (and thus, treat crow's feet and those fine lines in between your brows in the process). All you have to do is slip on the strap to secure it on your face, press the "on" button, and relax for three minutes. Just kidding, this is the part where you take a gazillion selfies...
While we haven't tried the gadget long enough to see a noticeable difference around the eye area (the brand tells us it takes about 10 weeks to see visible results), we did notice that immediately after using it, we looked impressively well-rested — as in, enough to hide the fact that we stayed up until 1 am catching up on Girls. That alone makes it worth buying, but we won't judge you too hard if you just want it for the Insta.
