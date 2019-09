This Futuristic Face Mask Is So Cool — But Does It Really Work?

High-tech facial devices always hit the market with a bang, piquing our interest with blue lights and spaceship designs that make us hope perfect skin isn't just some futuristic fantasy of ours. Some end up being bogus; others, brilliant. But how do you distinguish between the two before throwing down your cash? We're on a mission to find out. Over the next few weeks, R29 staffers will be road-testing the biggest innovations of the year to see if each delivers on its stellar claims. Up first: the newly launched Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask.Besides guaranteeing one hell of a Star Wars-themed Instagram post, it's designed to deliver the same benefits as LED therapy : calming inflammation and zapping away blemish-inducing bacteria. We tapped senior features editor Molly Stout — who admits that " adult acne is driving [her] crazy" — to try out Neutrogena's light-therapy mask for 10 minutes a day for an entire month. On her wish list going into the experiment? Fewer cystic-acne breakouts and smoother skin.