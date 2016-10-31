Experts Explain Adult Acne — & When To See Your Doctor

Acne spots are practically a rite of passage for teenagers, but they don't always go away. Now 29, beauty blogger Julie Luu started getting acne around the age of 14. She didn’t think much of it, at first. “You go through a stage where it's quite normal to get spots,” she says. “It was only really at university, when it started getting worse, that I thought: This is not going quite right. I'm past my teenage years; I shouldn’t keep getting spots.”



Luu spent almost a decade — and a lot of money — trying to find the right products to improve her skin condition, until, at 24, she eventually decided to see a doctor to find better treatment. Since then, she has been prescribed different treatments derived from both traditional and alternative medicine, in an attempt to find what works best for her.



Unfortunately, at present, there is no "cure" for acne. However, it's helpful to know more about the problem, when the right time might be to go to the doctor, and what the options are to prevent new spots and scarring.