Experts Explain Adult Acne – And When To See Your Doctor

Spots are practically a rite of passage for teenagers, but they don't always go away. Now 29, beauty blogger Julie Luu started getting acne around the age of 14. She didn’t think much of it, at first. “You go through a stage where it's quite normal to get spots,” she says. “It was only really at university, when it started getting worse, that I thought: ‘This is not going quite right, I'm past my teenage years, I shouldn’t keep getting spots.’”
Julie spent almost a decade – and a lot of money – trying to find the right products to improve her skin condition until, at 24, she eventually decided to go and see a doctor to find better treatment. Since then, she has been prescribed different treatments derived from both traditional and alternative medicine, in an attempt to find what works best for her.
Unfortunately, at present, there is no ‘cure’ for acne. However, it can still be helpful to know more about it, when the right time might be to go to the doctor, and what the options are to prevent new spots and scarring.
Spots are just a form of acne. Acne comes in several forms.
Dr. Stephen Kownacki, Primary Care Dermatology Society
First of all, there is no difference between spots and acne. "Spots are just a form of acne. Acne comes in several forms,” clears up Dr. Stephen Kownacki, chair of the Primary Care Dermatology Society (PCDS), the leading dermatological society for GPs. Greasy skin, blackheads, whiteheads, red bumps, pustules, nodules, cysts and scarring – they all are manifestations of acne, ranging from the mildest to the most severe, he explains. Typically, the face, back and chest are the most affected areas, as they have the highest density of oil-producing glands.
Dr. Anjali Mahto, from the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) lists the factors that can contribute to the inflammatory skin condition, including hormones and family history. “There is some evidence coming out that diets very high in refined sugars and carbohydrates contribute to acne. There are also some cosmetic products that can block the pores, and they can contribute to acne, but generally speaking it is due to a combination of hormonal factors and enlarged oil glands.”
According to the professionals, it's becoming more common in adults too: “It is possible to continue to get acne in your adult years, that’s not unheard of,” confirms Dr. Anjali Mahto. “And one of the things that we’re seeing an awful lot of these days is female adult acne. Women who had reasonably good skin in their teenage years who suddenly, for the first time, are developing acne after the age of 25.”
Living with the skin condition can be distressing. Julie says that working in retail during the more acute phases made her feel particularly self-conscious; she would try and cover up her face more, and even worried that people would question her hygiene because of the acne. She managed to turn her fears and experiences into a resource for others, launching a blog where she shares her everyday battle and supports the work of the British Skin Foundation, the UK charity dedicated to skin research.
You shouldn’t let acne hold you back from doing what you want to do
beauty blogger Julie Luu
“You shouldn’t let acne hold you back from doing what you want to do, that is my motto,” she says. Sharing her story online has been scary though. “I’m always a bit worried about sharing online. There are so many people reading your story, seeing your pictures – and you know people aren’t always nice, in the comments – but if I can help even just one person, saying there is a light at the end of the tunnel, then it doesn’t matter how many comments I get.”
What should you do if you're experiencing acne? “If you have had spots for a few weeks then your first port of call should be a pharmacist,” says Dr. Nav Paul, the director of a London skin clinic. Pharmacists can advise about over-the-counter preparations and products. Also, it might be helpful to stay well hydrated and eat plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, as a low GI diet may help some acne patients, Dr. Paul suggests. Then, she adds: “If you have tried this for a few weeks along with specially formulated face washes, cleansers or toners, then it is time to see your doctor."
PCDS chairman, Dr. Kownacki, agrees, warning that you might find most of the washes and special soaps on sale make little difference, because acne is largely derived from genetics and the amount of oil produced. This is especially likely among teenagers, who tend to frequently use products that end up drying their skin out. “Most of the treatments you would require for acne you need to have on prescription from a doctor,” he adds. And continues: “Some GPs are more interested in skin diseases than others and it is important to find one that will take acne seriously.”
Some people can have very mild acne but it really makes them feel very low
Dr. Anjali Mahto, British Association of Dermatologists
Dr. Mahto advises that the right time to see your doctor is "if your acne is affecting your self-esteem and self-confidence". And that doesn’t really depend on the severity of symptoms: “Some people can have very mild acne but it really makes them feel very low and it has a negative effect on their body image,” she says. “I see patients, for example, who have very bad acne, so they’ll grow (or cut in) a fringe to cover the spots on their forehead. Or they have spots on their back and they won’t go swimming or they don’t like going to the swimming pool because they don’t want to reveal their back."
If you're feeling concerned about your acne, remember that it is incredibly common; Dr. Mahto says that about 80% of people will experience some form of acne between the ages of 11 and 30. And of the people who have severe acne, around 30% will also develop scarring of the skin. But for this reason, getting early treatment can be helpful. "If you are getting deep acne spots, that are very painful, that are taking a long time to go down, then see a dermatologist, says Dr. Mahto. And as Dr. Paul points out, if one treatment is not working, do not fear, there are lots of alternatives out there.
