This High-Tech Acne Treatment Just Got A Whole Lot Cheaper

If you struggle with acne, you'll likely try just about anything that promises to get it under control. Often, that means shelling out loads of cash for products and treatments, many of which clear your bank account faster than your skin.
But there's good news for the blemish-prone: Neutrogena just launched a new acne solution that won't induce sticker shock — and it's pretty damn cool. Inside the plastic face mask, available on the brand's website for a cool $39.99, are little LED lights — the blue ones zap away zit-inducing bacteria; the red ones calm inflammation. The mask is designed to be used daily for 10 minutes, which is a great excuse to look away from your phone, zone out, and get better skin.
And while light therapy does have benefits, know this: It's not powerful enough to treat chronic or deep, painful cysts. (Better to see a derm for help with more severe acne.) But if you battle little red bumps and whiteheads, or just want to give your routine a boost, this is a good bet. And hey, it'll even double as a Stormtrooper costume if you forget about Halloween until the night before. Win-win.
