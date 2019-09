Now, this one might seem really out there, but hear us out. Shamanic energy healers, like Colleen McCann, founder of StyleRituals.com , swear by crystal-healing. As an add-on to traditional acne treatments, crystals can be used both topically and orally, as well as spiritually to “explore and address where the skin trauma is coming from on emotional and energetic levels.” Is it all a little hippie-dippy? For sure. Do you have to be open to digging into your personal life? Yes. But can it work if you want it to? That's up for debate.During a healing session, you’ll relax on a massage table as your healer connects with your spirit guides to find out your energetic backstory, pulling out information about why you’re suffering from the skin condition (among other facts about your life). “I might hear that the person is a workaholic and super-stressed, or that they have a lot of rage and don’t know how to release it properly,” says McCann, “and all of that stress can lead to breakouts.” Next, you’ll experience hands-on healing, in which stones like aventurine are placed on your body so that your healer canenergetically release trauma through them. Finally, you’ll be given a personalized crystal prescription for the ongoing at-home treatment of the causes of your acne and whatever else you may be suffering from. (For example, McCann recommends placing your stone in the freezer to chill, then rubbing it over inflammation and swelling daily.)Rose quartz can help to soothe acne-prone skin as well as fight fine lines and wrinkles. The minerals in it — aluminum, iron, titanium, manganese — are said to help stimulate blood flow, increase circulation, and clear up inflammatory conditions. Another popular crystal used in the treatment of acne is amethyst, which is high in iron and directly supports the spleen chakra, according to ancient wisdom, which purifies the blood. Poor blood flow can be linked to poor skin conditions. Finally, selenite, the “ultimate cleansing stone that acts like a high-vibe colonic in the crystal world,” says McCann, contains sulfur, which helps to break up stagnation in the body and pull blockages out of the skin on an energetic level (topically, a sulfur mask will help with clogged pores). McCann recommends placing one under your pillow or on your night stand.“Crystal-healing is perfect for the New Yorker with a therapist, because one session is like six months of therapy, plus a punch in the face,” says McCann with a laugh. However, because of the lack of research on this method, it's worth noting that Dr. Lombardi wouldn’t recommend crystal-healing to her acne patients.Considering we’re living in a society in which wellness is only getting more widely known, it should come as no surprise that people are becoming more open-minded about holistic healing. While needles, face masks made from curry spice, and chakra-healing may seem a bit eye roll-inducing, they’re skin-care treatments that have stood the test of time for good reasons. As a general rule for all three, stick with them past a session or two to give yourself enough time to gauge the results, and incorporate them into your lifestyle, rather than making them your lifestyle. Remember: When trying to solve a deeply rooted medical issue, change doesn’t happen overnight.The grown-up guide to dealing with acne. Read more from The Acne Diaries here