But even when Black experiences are looking to be represented, it’s done on the terms of non-Black voices: inauthentic and monolithic. That’s why Dr. Cort urges people of color to become experts in the fields they’re interested in by pursuing higher education — to then occupy these spaces across different fields and have fewer people speaking on their behalf. “Many times there is space for somebody else to come in and be the authority on our experiences, but when we try to tell our own stories, it gets closed out. It is not recognized as valid or authentic even though it is our lived experience, and that's really hard,” says Dr. Cort, also sharing how her experience as an Afro-Latina has often been generalized. “People need to understand that even though I share my experience, my experience is different from somebody else's, which is different from the next one. So, just because you're talking about Afro-Latinidad doesn't mean that there's only one narrative of Afro-Latinidad . There are multiple and everybody's gonna have a different experience.”