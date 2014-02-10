Story from Shopping

A Statement Workbag That Won’t Get Sideways Glances From HR

Gina Marinelli
cheap-thrillPhoto: Courtesy of Dorothy Perkins.
We've been doing a lot of daydreaming this past weekend. Our eyes have been fixed on the runways and the gorgeous new collections that have cascaded down them. But, a bit of paycheck practicality and a great deal can also be quite dreamy, and we found the perfect example of both in the new accessory offerings from Dorothy Perkins. Namely, a statement-making carryall that only looks luxurious.
As part of the summer '14 lineup, Dorothy Perkins has created a bright orange-red handbag sure to catch a few eyes. But, not only because of its traffic-light hue. With a sleek top handle, the structured bag has all the makings of a perfect 9-to-5 accessory. It's got a clean, minimal design, a shape perfect for toting important papers, and just a touch of non-fussy detailing. Sure, the color may be a bit bright, but if there's anywhere to make a bold fashion statement in the corporate world, we'd say a killer accessory would be your best bet. This one retails under $50 — $42, to be exact — meaning it won't require an executive's salary either. Keep an eye out, as the summer collection is set to arrive at Dorothy Perkins this week.
Advertisement

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series