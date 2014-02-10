We've been doing a lot of daydreaming this past weekend. Our eyes have been fixed on the runways and the gorgeous new collections that have cascaded down them. But, a bit of paycheck practicality and a great deal can also be quite dreamy, and we found the perfect example of both in the new accessory offerings from Dorothy Perkins. Namely, a statement-making carryall that only looks luxurious.
As part of the summer '14 lineup, Dorothy Perkins has created a bright orange-red handbag sure to catch a few eyes. But, not only because of its traffic-light hue. With a sleek top handle, the structured bag has all the makings of a perfect 9-to-5 accessory. It's got a clean, minimal design, a shape perfect for toting important papers, and just a touch of non-fussy detailing. Sure, the color may be a bit bright, but if there's anywhere to make a bold fashion statement in the corporate world, we'd say a killer accessory would be your best bet. This one retails under $50 — $42, to be exact — meaning it won't require an executive's salary either. Keep an eye out, as the summer collection is set to arrive at Dorothy Perkins this week.
Advertisement